Viral ‘Plane Woman’ Finally Reveals What She Saw On That Flight

“It was not my best moment…It was actually a horrible moment.”

Tiffany Gomas, also known as the “crazy plane woman” who gained viral fame a few months ago for her public outburst just before a plane took off, has finally revealed what triggered her reaction.

The marketing executive demanded to get off an American Airlines flight back in July after pointing towards her empty seat and claiming “that motherf**ker back there is not real.”

Since then, Gomas’ words have turned into a viral catchphrase, spawning hundreds of memes and merchandise items that have dominated social media.

The footage sparked a division on the internet, with some finding it amusing while others felt disturbed. Some even speculated the Gomas might have seen a shapeshifter.

A few months later, Gomas apologized for her actions and shared that she planned to raise awareness on “mental health and standing up against cyberbullying” going forward.

Still, the rising question remained:

What exactly did she see?

During a guest appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Gomas mentioned that she tries not to discuss the incident because it still makes her “cringe.”

She also shared that she had gotten into a “little bit of an altercation” with another passenger and had “spiraled out of control.”

“It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying,” Gomas said.

When she was asked who, or what, she saw on that day, Gomas finally told the hosts the anti-climatic truth.

“I literally did not see anything,” she said. “It was an expression of speech.”



She continued, “They’re making me look bat s***. And given, I did, I did look absolutely crazy but, no — I was in my feels, needed to get that off that, I was highly distressed. Not a good look.”

Gomas acknowledged that it would have been “far more exciting” if her story had lived up to the online hype. Unfortunately, it all boiled down to one massive misunderstanding.

While this viral story came to an underwhelming end, at least something positive came out of it.