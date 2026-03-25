‘The View’ Hosts Skips Interview With Carrie Underwood After President Trump Inauguration Controversy

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemingly skipped the talk show’s interview with Carrie Underwood, a little over a year after Behar criticized the country singer for performing at President Trump’s second inauguration.

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Behar and Haines were noticeably absent from the Hot Topics table during the American Idol judges’ visit on Tuesday. Both of the co-hosts were seen at the beginning of the episode.

However, there is an explanation for why both Behar and Haines were not on set during the interview. According to , the talk show often has selected co-hosts step away from the Hot Topics table to allow more room for the guest.

Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” when Trump was sworn in as the 47th President. However, the country music star experienced some technical issues.

As Underwood was singing, the music suddenly stopped, leading to an awkward moment of silence in the US Capitol’s Rotunda.

She then led the room in singing the song without music.

Underwood had spoken out about the backlash she received from her decision to perform at the event.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said at the time. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Behar Previously Slammed Underwood For Her Performance at Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

In January 2025, Behar publicly slammed Underwood for agreeing to perform during Trump’s second inauguration.

“I wouldn’t do – even though I cannot sing,” the longtime The View co-host stated. “I would not normalize him. She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon, who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?”

However, Behar said, “And I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a different view on the subject. She referred to Underwood’s decision as a smart business move.

“Seventy-five million people voted for Trump,” she pointed out. “Artists tend to skew left-leaning. So she’s overnight going to become an icon of MAGA and the American right. She’s probably gonna make a lot of money off of it. So I get why she did it.”