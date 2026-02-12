Vice President Vance Tells Team USA Athletes to Stop Talking About Politics During the Winter Olympics

Vice President JD Vance has warned Team USA athletes who speak out against the Trump administration during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Videos by Suggest

Fox News Digital reports that as he was heading back to the U.S. from the Games, Vance said Olympians need to focus more on their sports and less on U.S. politics.

“Yes, you’re gonna have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics,” he stated. “I feel like that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together.”

Vance further pointed out, “And when you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans. You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You’re not there to pop off about politics.

He then said that most of the Olympic athletes, whatever their “politics,” are doing a “great job” and enjoying the support they are receiving from back home.

“And I think recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States,” he added. “But it’s a play your sport and represent the country well.”

As he continued to speak to reporters, Vance said he had a “great time” at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He also seemingly addressed being booed at and criticized while attending the worldwide sporting event.

“I think the media made much ado about nothing with the fact that, yes, in a crowd of 30,000 people, there were certainly some people who disagreed with my policies or the policies of the administration,” he acknowledged.

President Trump Recently Slammed Team USA Skier For Speaking Out Against Him

The Vice President’s remark comes just after President Trump slammed Team USA freestyle halfpipe skier, Hunter Hess, who said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. “right now.”

“There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of,” the athlete recently stated. “Wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

In response, President Trump called Hess a “real Loser.”

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

To which Hess wrote on social media, “I love my country… but there are always things that could be better.”

He then added, “One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.”