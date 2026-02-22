VH1 Reality TV Show Reboot in the Works

A reboot of the iconic VH1 reality television series Mob Wives is reportedly in development. But not everyone will be returning.

Per reports, namely from TMZ, the hit show Mob Wives will be returning for a seventh season. The last season aired in 2016, so I’m sure there’s a lot for us to catch up on.

Fans will be pleased to hear that original cast member Renee Graziano is poised to star as the franchise returns. According to the outlet, the reboot is generating serious interest behind the scenes, driven in part by the resurgence of the “mob wife aesthetic” trend on social media. I must have completely missed this one, for it’s news to me.

Production insiders say Mob Wives could begin filming later this year, though many details remain unknown. Creators and producers are still assembling a format, negotiating cast participation, and working out logistical elements such as network partnership and filming locations.

One ‘Mob Wives’ Star Won’t Be Returning, However

Despite strong early momentum, not all original cast members plan to return. Drita D’Avanzo, another prominent figure from the original series, confirmed to TMZ herself that she declined an invitation to participate in the reboot. D’Avanzo said she is instead focusing on her current projects, including an upcoming season of House of Villains and a scripted venture that is seeking buyers.

Producers have hinted that other original cast faces could make cameo appearances, though nothing has been officially confirmed. The reboot’s creative team has reportedly discussed additional cast ideas and special guest roles to broaden the show’s appeal while maintaining ties to its Staten Island roots.

Mob Wives originally aired on VH1 and focused on the personal and interpersonal dynamics of women connected to organized crime families. The franchise inspired multiple spin-offs during its original run and garnered a dedicated fanbase.

Fans of the original series have reacted with a mix of excitement and skepticism online.

The reboot is very early in its production. Producers have not provided an official premiere date, and there is no official cast list. So get excited, but get patient.