very-popular-cbs-show-to-make-major-production-change-ahead-of-new-season

A fan-favorite CBS show is making a major switch-up before production begins on its highly anticipated fourth season.

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According to Deadline, the Justin Hartley-led series Tracker is tracking some serious tax incentives, relocating production from Vancouver to California for its upcoming season. Production for the CBS show starts back up in June.

Apparently, this move has been in the works for some time. Per Deadline, the California Film Commission recently announced its latest round of TV tax credits. A mysterious project code-named “Untitled Disney Entertainment Television Project 13” was on the list. This project was awarded a whopping $48 million in tax credits on $129 million in spending.

Surprise, surprise… it was Tracker.

This $48 million tax credit surpasses the $42 million awarded to Season 3 of Amazon’s Fallout and the $42.8 million given to Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama, The Land. For its second season, Fallout also received a tax credit to relocate from New York to Los Angeles.

“I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver; I’m also very excited we’re bringing Tracker to L.A.,” star and executive producer Hartley revealed, per Deadline. “I’m looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we’ll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn’t do this without you.”

Why Moving ‘Tracker’ to California Makes Perfect Sense

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as a loner survivalist who tracks people down for reward money while somehow having impeccable hair at all times. The show is shot mostly on location, so the move to California will provide a welcome change of scenery. Expect to see Hartley brooding on coastlines, mountains, and deserts very soon.

Of course, Tracker‘s move to California isn’t just for the pretty scenery. By filming in remote, rural locations outside the L.A. 30-mile zone, the show can snag an extra 5% tax credit bonus. This relocation is a win-win, expected to create jobs for L.A. crews and boost local businesses that have been struggling.

Marci T. House as Detective Veach and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in ‘Tracker.’ (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/CBS via Getty Images)



Tracker has a track record of its own, reigning as the most-watched broadcast series for its first two and a half seasons. It’s now holding strong in second place behind CBS’s new drama Marshals, with 16.4 million multiplatform U.S. viewers. For the 2025-26 broadcast season, it’s the seventh most-watched series across all networks and streaming services.

Tracker will be back to track people down against a backdrop of stunning California landscapes this fall for its fourth season.