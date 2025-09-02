TV Actress Dies at 42 After Private Illness: RIP to Verónica Echegui

Verónica Echegui, who is best known for her roles in Fortitude, Trust, and Love You to Death, passed away on Aug. 24. She was 42 years old at the time of her death.

According to Variety, Echegui passed away at Madrid, Spain’s 12 de Octubre hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for cancer. It was noted that only a few people close to her knew she was ill, and the disease did not stop her from working.

Born in Madrid on June 16, 1983, Verónica Echegaray landed her first television role in Paco y Veva. She then made her big screen debut in Bigas Luna’s 2006 My Name is Juani, which earned her Sant Jordi Awards’ Best Actress. She also won awards for her role in The Lesser Evil, Kathmandu Lully, My Heart Goes Boom!, and The Offering.

Details about her battle with cancer, including the type of cancer she had, were not disclosed.

Verónica Echegui’s Ex Speaks Out Following Her Death

Following the news that Verónica Echegui, the actress’ former partner, Álex García, posted a special tribute to her.

The exes were together for 13 years before splitting up in 2023.

According to El País, García wrote about how he first met Echegui while filming the movie Six Points on Emma.

“You had to leave so that a wave of Love could sweep across Spain,” he wrote. “So that this profession, sometimes so thankless, could agree on something. So that my phone could explode with love.”

He further wrote, “You taught me that we are all that root, of love and darkness. That we are all one: the tree, the wave, your father, and the ant that climbs the bedroom wall in the summer… You were never an actress, you were a channel.”

Noting her death reminds him of the many moments they shared together, García added, “I will continue your beautiful legacy, Vero. Without fear, barefoot and with Love.”