Verdict Revealed in 2000s Rock Drummer’s DUI and Drug Trial

A 2000s rock drumming favorite just wrapped up a legal “solo” after being charged with a DUI.

On September 5, the drummer for The Fratellis was cleared of driving under the influence of cannabis in Glasgow, Scotland, per the Glasgow outlet STV News.

Gordon McRory, 42, was reportedly caught driving at twice the legal alcohol limit in Glasgow’s Laurieston on December 10, 2023. McRory, known by his stage name Mince Fratelli, was also charged with cannabis possession.

The Fratellis drummer, Gordon McRory, performing earlier this year. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Meanwhile, McRory pleaded not guilty to both charges, leading to a three-day trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. The court was told that police officers had been alerted to McRory’s Nissan hybrid due to a smell coming from the vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found a small amount of cannabis. Court papers stated McRory’s drug test showed 4.2 micrograms of a cannabis component, exceeding the legal limit of two micrograms.

How the 2000s Rock Drummer’s Lawyer Essentially Got the DUI Case Thrown Out…

McRory’s lawyer, Richard Freeman, made a “no case to answer” submission. He argued, based on a legal technicality, that the drug test result was not personally given to McRory, which violated the terms of the act he was charged with.

The charge for cannabis possession was dropped mid-trial.

The sheriff then acquitted an emotional McRory, who was free to leave.

McRory, from Glasgow’s Langside, co-founded the rock band The Fratellis in 2005, per The Sun. Their debut album, Costello Music, reached number two on the UK album chart in 2006 and number 48 on the US Billboard chart. The trio also won a BRIT Award in 2007.