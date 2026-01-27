‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Reveals Son’s Hospitalization

Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt recently revealed her son was recovering at home after being hospitalized.

In a recent Instagram post, Holt shared a video of herself snuggling with her son in a hospital bed. She wrote across the video, “Whilst I agree this is not great I can finally confim that giving birth is in fact worse.”

“My baby is home and on the mend thank god times infinity!!!!!” she declared in the post’s caption. “Anyway I got ot experience what new dads go through and my neck hurts a bit but the ring of fire is definitely worse.”

The Vampire Diaries actress also shared more details on Instagram Stories about why she was at the hospital. She also explained her dad/hospital remark.

“For everyone confursed I am not secretly giving birth or sick,” she confirmed. “We were in the hospital with our little Fordy and I slept a bit on this chair and a bit on the couch. You know the ones new dads always b— about?”

Photo by Claire Holt/Instagram Stories

Holt then wrote, “I was making a joke about it because that’s what I do when I’m traumatized. Anyway he’s back home and on the mend and we love him so much and I wish more people got my joke ok bye.”

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Holt shared a sunset photo. “At the risk of sounding like a Hallmark card, health is truly everything,” she noted. “And we got a huge reminder not to take it for granted.”

Photo by Claire Holt/Instagram Stories

Claire Holt shares three children, two boys and a girl, with husband Andrew Joblon. The couple has been married since August 2018.

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Recently Revealed Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Weeks before her son’s hospitalization, Claire Holt revealed why she had stepped back from her acting career.

Speaking to E! News, Holt said her family was a big reason she’s taking a break. “I spent a lot of time trying to fit into the mold of something that I thought was hirable, desirable,” she explained. “Or what I should have been.”

The actress then said, “I had this sort of one track goal of getting where I wanted to go in my entertainment career, my acting career. When I had kids, I realized I wanted to be as present as I could in their lives.”

Holt then pointed out that becoming a mother has changed her and her perspective on life.

“The beauty of motherhood is that you become really aware of who you are,” she continued. “I’m not willing to sacrifice my mental health or happiness anymore for things, so that’s a beautiful thing that’s come from motherhood—it’s a really strong sense of yourself.”

After stepping away from acting, Holt said she turned to running. “I found a community of people who were like-minded and just so supportive of each other and I made so many friends in the running world,”

“I found such joy in watching other people achieve their goals,” she added. “And so I got my love and joy bucket filled even more.”