USPS Worker Stole $1.6 Million in Checks From Mail

A Washington, DC, USPS worker has been found guilty of stealing $1.6 million in checks from the mail to fund his “lavish lifestyle.”

Videos by Suggest

In a press release, the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed that the USPS worker, identified as Hachikosela Muchimba, 44, was found guilty last week on charges of mail theft and bank fraud.

“The jury found Muchimba guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail; bank fraud; engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity, and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization,” the statement reads. “U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras scheduled sentencing for August 8, 2025, and detained the defendant until that time.”

Court documents revealed that Muchimba committed the theft between December 2020 and March 2023 while working for the USPS. He stole U.S. Treasury checks and private party checks from the U.S. mail.

“Muchimba then deposited the checks, which he either altered and/or falsely endorsed, into bank accounts under his control,” the United States Attorney’s Office continued. “Muchimba altered some of the checks by removing the name of the proper payee on the checks and replacing it with his own name.”

The total amount of the U.S. Treasury checks fraudulently deposited into the former USPS worker’s various bank accounts was a little more than $1.6 million.

The USPS Worker Used the Stolen Funds on International Travel, Luxury Hotel Stays, and Gentlemen’s Clubs

The United States Attorney’s Officer further revealed that Muchimba used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle. This included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs.

Along with his theft charges, Muchimba was also found guilty of unlawful procurement of naturalization.

“During the scheme, Muchimba applied to become a naturalized U.S. citizen and provided false information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers by telling them that he had not committed any crimes for which he had not been arrested,” it was revealed. “That offense carries a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration and possible administrative denaturalization.”

The maximum penalty for bank fraud is notably 30 years in prison. It was further revealed that the maximum penalty for mail theft is five years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Borchert and Diane Lucas of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

