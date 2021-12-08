Finally, A Genius Use For Leftover Mesh Produce Bags

If you’re environmentally conscious and like to buy oranges, avocados, and onions–listen up! We’ve found a genius hack to repurpose those mesh bags your favorite produce comes in.

While we try to avoid plastic as much as possible, sometimes it’s unavoidable. So, if you have no other option, reusing the plastic is at least one more step away from the landfill. From reusing wine corks to unexpected household uses for Vaseline, we love a good DIY project! And this one is easy, cheap, and will even save you some money!

How To Reuse That Mesh Produce Bag

Using the mesh bags as a DIY scrubber couldn’t be simpler. According to Apartment Therapy, the mesh bags are just as good as any pot scrubber you would buy at the store. “Just clip the edges off [of] the bag, bunch it together so it looks like a bow-tie, and secure it with a twist tie.”

Other options for those with more advanced DIY skills include the use of dental floss. “You can also weave thread or dental floss through the mesh bag and tie it at the ends. Or, if you happen to have a few of the bags on hand (say, after a Costco haul) roll three of them like donuts, knot another outside bag, stuff it with the others, then knot the other end.”

Use the scrubbers to clean pots, pans, bathroom tile, or planters. The finer mesh packaging could even be used in planters as a mesh draining system to protect from root rot.

Other Great Uses For Mesh Bags

Honestly, the bags can be used for many things, because, they are bags. We’re also loving these DIY bird feeders. You can put large sunflower seeds or suet into the bags and then hang them in your backyard with string. You’ll likely become the most popular yard on the block for birds of all kinds. Chickadees, nuthatches, and cardinals will definitely be stopping by your suet feeder in the wintertime.

Mesh bags can also be used as an organizer for bath toys. You know, the toys that sit in the bathtub after your kid’s nightly bath? Get your kid involved in the cleaning process by having them pick up their toys and put them in the mesh bag after bathtime. Then, just hook them up in your shower and the toys will dry as they hang.

Whichever option you choose, just make sure to save those mesh produce bags after your next trip to the grocery store.

Holiday Shopping

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List



I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals



This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer



This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)



Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List