universal-announce-year-round-horror-experiences-in-chicago

Universal Destinations & Experiences announced last week that it will launch year-round horror experiences in Chicago, Illinois.

Videos by Suggest

In a press release, Universal Destinations & Experiences stated the second location for its immersive horror entertainment experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, would be Chicago. The new indoor venue will be located on Chicago Avenue at the former Tribune Distribution Center. This is located between the River North and West Town districts.

The Chicago horror immersive experience location marks Universal’s first branded experience in the Midwest.

Page Thompson, President of New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences, shared more details about the new experience. “Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round.”

Universal Destinations & Experiences will expand the Universal Horror Unleashed concept with a second location in Chicago. Photo by Universal Studios

“We’re excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture,” she continued. “We’re grateful for the city’s support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind-blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations.”

Universe then stated that the year-round concept will deliver immersive, horror-centric entertainment that goes beyond the theme parks. It will bring spine-chilling thrills, terrifying environments, and unforgettable scares to guests.

“The horror will also extend to the food and beverage offerings, with themed craft cocktails and bites,” the statement added. “As well as a retail location with unique collectible merchandise and more.”

The First Universal Horror Experience Will Open in August 2026

The news about the Universal horror experience in Chicago comes just before the first horror experience is set to open.

The first Universal Horror Unleashed location was announced in January 2023. It is scheduled to open on August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. Its description further reads, “Enter the evils of four haunted houses, each with their own terrifying stories: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.”

“Surrounding the haunted houses are four fully themed immersive entertainment areas, each with its own unique live horror experiences,” the description then continued. “Plus decadent food and drink offerings in select areas.”

Tickets for one-time access are $59.99 for Nevada residents and $69 for others. The price for unlimited access is $99.

The experience is also not recommended for children under 13 years of age.