U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dead at 65

Doug LaMalfa, a U.S. Congressman who represented the first district of California as a Republican, suddenly passed away. He was 65 years old.

In a statement on social media, the House Republicans confirmed the news. “House Republicans mourn the loss of Congressman Doug LaMalfa. A lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer, Congressman LaMalfa spent more than two decades in public service.”

House Republicans mourn the loss of Congressman Doug LaMalfa.



A lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer, Congressman LaMalfa spent more than two decades in public service. He proudly represented California’s 1st Congressional District from… pic.twitter.com/nTFSiEXUlE — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 6, 2026

The statement further read, “He proudly represented California’s 1st Congressional District from 2013 to 2026, serving as Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus. Please join us in praying for Congressman LaMalfa’s wife, kids, and staff.”

LaMalfa’s chief of staff, Mark Spannagel, also issued a statement about his passing. “Early this morning, Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of servant leadership kindness to the North State. Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word to fix our failing forests, build water storage, and leave people to be free to choose what is best for themselves.”

Before heading to the House of Representatives, Doug LaMalfa was a member of the California State Senate from the fourth district from 2010 to 2012. He was also a member of the California State Assembly from the second district from 2002 to 2008.

Following Doug LaMalfa’s Passing, the Republicans Lead 218 to 213 in the U.S. House of Representatives

The death of Doug LaMalfa now brings the Republicans’ majority lead in the U.S. House of Representatives to 218.

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke out about the sudden loss of LaMalfa, stating, “Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa. He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also reflected on LaMalfa’s passing. “A fourth-generation rice farmer, Rep. LaMalfa treasured his community, worked powerfully to protect California’s farmers and served those he represented with principled purpose, from the state legislature to the United States House of Representatives.”

President Donald Trump then mourned LaMalfa just before heading to the House GOP conference. “He was a fantastic person,” the world leader said. “He voted with me 100% of the time.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.