tyga-reveals-devastating-family-news

American rapper Tyga announced late last week that his mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, passed away in mid-January. She was 53 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Tyga shared a sweet tribute to Nguyen.

“I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us,” he wrote in the post, which features sweet photos of him and his mother. “But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart.”

The rapper then stated he couldn’t imagine life without his mother by his side.

“You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst,” he continued. “I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. And I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again. I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise.”

Tyga then added, “I Love you forever mom and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left. Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen 9/11/71- 1/18/25. You took one of your best angels back GOD. I hope you know that.”

Tyga Posts a Video of His Mother’s Voicemail Regarding ‘Black Crowns’ Release

In the final slide of the post, Pasionaye is listening to a voicemail she left Tyga when he first released his 2012 song “Black Crowns” from his album Careless World: Rise of the Last King.

“Just wanted to call to let you know how proud I am of you sweetie,” she stated in the voicemail. “This album is amazing. I have never imagined that God would bless you so much as he is going to continue to bless you. He’s already made you the king that you are only one to wear the black crown.”

She further declared, “Ah, I’m just so proud, I just wanna shed a tear right now. OK Mommy loves you, and you the best thing ever. You are my heart, I love you sweetie, bye bye.”







