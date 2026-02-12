Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Experiencing ‘Health Challenges,’ Announces Sudden Retirement

Twister Sister bandmate Dee Snider announces sudden retirement after recently experiencing “health challenges.”

In a statement earlier this month, it was confirmed that Snider has degenerative arthritis. He has notably had several surgeries over the years for the condition. However, he has only been able to perform a few songs at a time due to the pain he was experiencing.

“Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well,” the statement continued. “He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades. Says Snider, ‘I don’t know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.'”

The statement then added, “In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, ‘A man’s got to know his limitations.’ Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his.”

Snider has been Twister Sister’s lead singer and songwriter since early 1976.

Twister Sister Guitarist Jay Jay French Considers Continuing the Group Without Dee Snider

Meanwhile, French seemingly that Twisted Sister would continue on despite Snider’s sudden retirement.

“For the last 50 years, me and [bandmate] Eddie [Ojeda] have stood side by side with Dee, not with hundreds of shows, but with thousands of shows,” he explained. “You know the cliché in sports, when a great sportsman retires, they say he left it on the field. Well, I can tell you when it comes to Dee, he left it on the stage.”

Continuing to praise his former bandmate, French said, “He gave everything his all, and his body is now telling him, ‘I can’t give you anymore.’ And when someone tells you that, you have to accept it and you have to move on.”

French further stated that due to Snider’s retirement, the band had “no other choice” but to cancel the 2026 tour performances. However, when asked if the band would continue, French was optimistic.

“As far as the future of Twisted Sister is concerned, Eddie Ojeda and I will have conversations in the next couple of weeks to discuss what, if any, options exist for us to continue,” he noted. “Just know that the [fans] around the world are the thing that kept us alive and kept us going, and we love you guys.”

He then added, “We will do everything we can to always live up to your expectations as fans, ‘cause nobody understands fandom more than us… Hopefully, we’ll see you again in the future.”