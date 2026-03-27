‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner and Partner Expecting First Child Together

Team Jacob, are you sitting down for this? Twilight star Taylor Lautner just announced he’s expecting his first child.

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That’s right. The 34-year-old and his wife, Tay, 29, are officially expecting a baby, which means your chances of running off into the sunset with the werewolf of your dreams are officially zero. The couple broke the hearts of millions when they announced the news on Instagram on March 26, posing in a field together while holding up a series of sonogram images.

And so, a legion of Twilight fans who once fantasized about Lautner’s role as the hunky werewolf Jacob Black cry out into the night, as their youth slips away…

In one adorable photo, Lautner bends down to kiss his wife’s baby bump. We assume he’s not imprinting on the baby, but who’s to say?

“What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?🤍,” the actor wrote alongside the sweet snapshots.

Taylor Lautner’s High Profile Pals Gush Over His Big Baby News

Of course, fans and high-profile pals were quick to take to the comments section to congratulate Taylor Lautner on his upcoming child.

“What incredible news!!!!!! A huge congratulations, you guys. You’re going to be such amazing parents,” one top fan comment read. “So much love for this little one already😭🙏🏻,” another fan wrote, with a third Twilight diehard adding, “Little Jacobbbbbb.”

“Oh my goodness🥹❤️ heart bursting. I love you guys. I can’t wait to watch your journey as parents unfold…” fellow Twilight star Nikki Reed gushed in the comments. “YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO BE THE BEST PARENTS!!!!” The Bachelor personality, Joey Graziadei, added. “I can’t wait to spoil this baby,” YouTuber Jaclyn Hill chimed in.

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been several years in the making. They first went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner proposed in November 2021.

Tay Lautner and Taylor Lautner in 2023. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lautner first broke hearts with his engagement news by sharing two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

They tied the knot a year later on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California’s wine country.