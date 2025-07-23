‘Twilight’ Star Poses Poolside in New Photos

A Twilight star just had fans thirsting for more after sharing some sultry poolside selfies that are hotter than sunlight on a vampire’s glittering skin.

Rachelle Lefevre, the fiery redhead who stole hearts as Victoria in the beloved tween vampire films, recently took to Instagram to serve pure summer slickness with a pair of selfies. The first shot showed her rocking a black cut-out swim top that flaunted her toned abs. The 46-year-old casually lounged with one arm behind her head, exuding effortless cool (and quietly showing off a tattoo). She topped off the look with chunky shades and minimal glam.

In the second snap, the Under the Dome star put her stunning legs on full display. With one leg playfully bent to highlight her toned thigh and the other stretched effortlessly across the lounge chair, she casually flaunted her perfectly polished toenails.

“Just a little pool time with the kids, and then I promise I’ll go back to grieving while the world burns,” she wrote alongside the poolside snaps.

‘Twilight’ Fans Swoon Over ‘Gorgeous’ Poolside Selfies

Of course, Twilight fans flooded Lefevre’s comments, fawning over her irresistibly sultry poolside look.

“OH MY GOSH YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” one onlooker declared. “You’re all perfect, beautiful, breathtakingly gorgeous. I love everything about you, Hun,” a second fan gushed. “Just don’t burn those freckles,” a third fan quipped.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans asked about the tattoo on the White House Down star’s arm.

Lefevre also took to the comments herself to address her ink.

“A few of you asked about my tattoo- it says, ‘all of my laughter, all of my tears’ and is a riff on a passage from The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, in the section on love. It’s my commitment to live fully and feel it all,” she explained.

For those out of the loop, The Prophet is a collection of 26 prose poetry fables by Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran. Published in 1923, it’s Gibran’s claim to fame and has impressively never gone out of print.

Hey, who says a summer selfie can’t also be literary?