TWICE Member Injured, Bows out of Major Tour

A member of TWICE has been forced to bow out of the K-pop group’s tour after suffering an injury.

In a statement, JYP Entertainment announced that Dahyun (whose real name is Kim Da-hyun) sustained an ankle fracture. She will not be touring while the group is doing the North American leg of their tour.

“Dahyun has consistently received treatment in the U.S. since an ankle abnormality was detected early in the first leg of the tour,” the agency stated. “After returning to Korea, a detailed examination revealed a fracture diagnosis. The medical team conveyed that sufficient rest and continuous treatment are necessary.”

It was further noted, “Dahyun has valued meeting fans during the North American performances, which began in January, more than anyone. Even after the injury, she did her best to perform until the end, such as sitting down to deliver the stage.”

“Considering that the nature of flights and performances could place significant strain on the fractured area due to continuous walking, movement, and choreography,” JYP Entertainment pointed out. “After thorough discussions with the artist, the company, and the medical team, we prioritized the artist’s health and decided that Dahyun will not participate in the North American performances from February 13 to March 7.”

The agency also stated that Dahyun will focus on rest and treatment for the time being. “After carefully monitoring her recovery progress, she will decide whether to join future schedules in consultation with her medical team.”

JYP Entertainment then added, “We sincerely apologize to fans who were surprised by the sudden news. Though disappointing, we kindly ask for your understanding as this decision was made for Dahyun’s swift recovery. We will make our best efforts to greet you again in a healthier condition after sufficient recovery.”

TWICE’s ‘This Is For’ World Tour Kicked Off Last Summer

The group has been on the This Is For world tour since late July 2025. The initial tour included 23 dates in 3 cities. Additional shows for North America were added in early October.

Since early February, the group has been touring in North America. Their next stop is at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They will be touring in North America until early March before heading to Spain.

TWICE has been performing their hit song, “Strategy,” from Netflix’s animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters.