tv-star-enters-diversion-program-following-arrest

TV Star William Levy has recently been admitted to Florida’s misdemeanor diversion program after his arrest earlier this year in Weston.

According to CBS News, the program allows first-time misdemeanor offenders to avoid a criminal record by meeting requirements like community service, counseling, or education classes.

If the program is completed successfully, charges are usually dismissed. This program aims to reduce court cases and offer first-time offenders a chance to avoid a permanent criminal record.

The TV Star was Arrested Back in April

Levy, whose full name is William Gutierrez-Levy, is a Cuban-American actor known for his roles in telenovelas and his appearance on Dancing with the Stars. The 44-year-old was arrested on April 15 by Broward Sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a disturbance at Baires Grill restaurant, located in the 2200 block of Weston Road.

TV star William Levy pictured in June. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage)

According to TMZ, police were called to Baires Grill in Weston at 10:10 PM. There, they found Gutiérrez-Levy “highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.”

William Gutierrez-Levy Later Denied Being ‘Intoxicated’

The manager, standing next to the police, told him not to return. When Gutiérrez-Levy ignored repeated police orders to leave the property, he was arrested. Broward County police charged him with two misdemeanors: disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing on occupied property.

“I had a few drinks, obviously, but I was not intoxicated,” the actor later told reporters, per CBS News.

Meanwhile, the TV star has appeared in several English-language films. These include Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), Girls Trip (2017), and Montecristo (2023). In 2012, he competed in season 14 of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Cheryl Burke and finishing in third place.

Gutiérrez-Levy was once rumored to be romantically involved with Jennifer Lopez, though both denied the claims.