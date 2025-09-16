TV Star Asked for Aaron Spelling’s ‘Blessing’ Before Getting Pregnant

When wanting to have a child, Gabrielle Carteris first asked for Aaron Spelling’s “blessing.”

The actress was playing Andrea Zuckerman in Beverly Hills, 90210 at the time, and knew her pregnancy could change things. Pregnancy wasn’t in the cards for the character at the time, but Carteris didn’t want to hide her pregnancy. So, she thought she’d ask Spelling.

Aaron Spelling was an executive producer on the show, so Carteris thought having a conversation with him was the respectful thing to do.

Gabrielle Carteris appeared on the July 21 episode of the 9021OMG podcast with Mark Damon Espinoza, who played her on-screen husband. Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) host the podcast, where they go over the show.

The Time Gabrielle Carteris Asked Aaron Spelling For His Blessing

With the four Beverly Hills, 90210 alums present, Carteris spoke about asking Aaron Spelling for his blessing.

“I went to your dad, Tori, and said I wanted a baby, he was so shocked that I had gone to him,” she said.

“He said he really thought I was gonna come and tell him that I was pregnant, but I actually asked to have lunch with him to talk to him about Charlie and I wanting to get pregnant.”

Naturally, he gave his blessing without hesitation. Even after her demand that she didn’t hide it, forcing him to have to write it into the plot.

“I said, ‘But I don’t want to hide it,’ you know? I really didn’t want to hide it behind books or whatever, and that was not something that was common in those days,” she recalled.

“He didn’t have me hide it. And that’s when Mark came on to be the father of my baby,” she continued, adding that Spelling was “so respectful” about it.

It wasn’t too long before she would leave Beverly Hills, 90210. “There are many reasons I left, many reasons,” she said. “One is that I don’t think they knew how to write for me anymore.”

Writing around the star’s pregnancy, the writers had Andrea Zuckerman fall in love with Jesse and have a child. After that, she would ultimately leave the show, with only occasional appearances.