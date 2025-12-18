TV Sports Reporter Dies in ‘Apparent Murder-Suicide’: What We Know About Christina Chambers’ Death

Christina Chambers, a beloved former sports reporter, and her husband were found dead in their Alabama home in a suspected murder-suicide. Their 3-year-old son was found nearby.

Chambers and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were found fatally shot in their Hoover, Alabama home on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Hoover Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene found the couple unresponsive, with both having died from gunshot wounds in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Their young son was present in the home but was unharmed, authorities confirmed.

Tragic news. Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. I’m also praying for the entire @WBRCnews team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend. https://t.co/z8x1ugJldU — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) December 16, 2025

Authorities have not yet released details on who was responsible for the murder-suicide.

Christina Chambers Left Full Time Broadcasting to Pursue a Teaching Career

Chambers joined Hoover’s WBRC news station in 2015 and quickly became a vital part of its sports coverage. She was a regular on Sideline every Friday night and even helped anchor coverage of the Mercedes Marathon while running the race herself. After stepping down from her full-time role in July 2021, she continued freelancing for WBRC’s Sideline during the 2025 football season.

Before joining WBRC 6 News, Chambers worked as a sports reporter and anchor at WAKA in Montgomery, Alabama, and as a reporter at WLTZ NBC38 in Columbus, Georgia. She later joined Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta, covering Auburn University and high school football. In 2014, she also freelanced for Raycom Media and the AHSAA, reporting on high school football playoffs and basketball finals.

Chambers also shared her passion for sports and journalism as an educator at Thompson High School.

Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Wayne Vickers stated per WBRC that Chambers “quickly formed meaningful connections with her students” and that “her dedication to them and to her profession was evident in everything she did.”

Originally from Cullman, Alabama, Chambers was a four-year Division 1A scholarship athlete at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), competing in cross country and track. She graduated with a B.A. in journalism.