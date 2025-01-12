TV Presenter Says She’s Getting an Artificial Eye 17 Years After Acid Attack

Nearly 20 years after she was involved in an acid attack, TV presenter Katie Piper announced her plans to get an artificial eye.

In an Instagram post, the Loose Women panelist revealed that she had “reached the end” of her road. She had been battling her eye health for years and decided to try a prosthetic eye shell.

“This marks the start of a journey to have an artificial eye, with an incredible medical team behind me,” Piper explained. “As always, I’m incredibly grateful to all those in the NHS [National Health Service] and private health care system for their talent and kindness.”

She also stated that she was “hopeful and nervous” about the change.

“[I] would love to hear from any of you in the comments if you’ve been on this journey or have any advice,” Piper noted.

She also shared a video of her being fitted for the artificial eye.

Piper’s artificial eye plans come almost 17 years after her ex arranged an acid attack against her. She was attacked in Golders Green, north London, in March 2008. She suffered severe burns and was left blind in one eye.

Despite all odds, Piper survived and became a motivational speaker and television presenter. She also launched a foundation and became an author, writing her memoir Beautiful in 2011.

The ex involved in the acid attack, identified as Daniel Lynch, received life in prison. However, he also received a minimum term of 16 years. Stefan Sylvestre, who threw the acid on Piper, also received a life sentence with a minimum of six years.

Piper also accused Lynch of raping her in a hotel room. She tried to leave the relationship before the acid attack. They had only been dating for two weeks.

Katie Piper Recalled Acid Attack That Left Her Blind in One Eye

In October 2023, Katie Piper spoke to government officials about her acid incident while campaigning to stop corrosive assaults.

“Over the past couple of years, I have worked tirelessly to keep this topic on the government agenda,” she told the Daily Mail. “This is a very serious issue, and statistics show violent crime using acid is increasing at an alarming and disturbing rate. Retailers, associations and delivery gateways all have a colossal duty and responsibility to help us in our aims.”

Piper then shared that she remains “absolutely determined” in her mission for change.