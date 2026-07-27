TV News Reporter Reveals New Gig After ‘Shock’ Firing

Months after her sudden and “shocking” firing, former KTLA news reporter Ellina Abovian announced she has landed a new job.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, Abovian announced she has joined Los Angeles Magazine as the “new face” and Editor-in-Chief of Digital Content.

“After taking some much-needed time off and looking at a few different opportunities, I made the decision that felt most aligned with the evolution of my career,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “And what I want this next chapter to look like.”

Abovian further shared that she had spent years covering Los Angeles as a news reporter, and now she’s ready to cover the city in a new way.

“Still rooted in journalism,” she pointed out. “But with more room for culture, lifestyle, long-form storytelling, in-depth profiles, interviews, podcast programming, original video, digital news, and social-first storytelling.”

Abovian then noted that she has been a fan of Los Angeles Magazine for decades because of the publication’s focus on the city.

“I’ve loved Los Angeles Magazine for decades because it has always captured this city with intelligence, style, curiosity, and edge,” she explained. “And to now be part of a magazine with 65 years of LA legacy feels incredibly meaningful.”

She went on to add, “We’re building something new here — and I can’t wait to bring stories from this city, and from the LA Mag archives, to life in a whole new way.”

The Former TV Reporter Was Fired on the Eve of Her Birthday

During her solo podcast episode, My KTLA Layoff, Abovian revealed that she was “totally blinded” by her dismissal from the media outlet.

She had been with KTLA for a decade and was fired on the eve of her birthday.

“I’m sitting there, and I’m just cocooned in myself,” Abovian said. “Because I’m waiting to hear what they’re going to say. As the words are coming out, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief. I’m just like, no, this can’t be it.”

She also spoke about the one thing she told her then boss before the firing.

“I really just said one thing in that meeting,” Abovian noted. “I looked to my superiors, and I said, ‘Out of everyone here, you choose a single mom with two kids.’ And I’m not discrediting anyone else’s struggle in life.”

Abovian also recalled further details about the day she was fired.

“I got this feeling that I have never experienced before on the job,” she said. It was also noted that she was on an assignment when her boss called her for the meeting. “This can’t be it. I’ve been in this business 16 years. This cannot be the moment I say goodbye.”

Abovian further stated the situation triggered her “deepest” insecurities. “And for me, I grew up with that scarcity mindset. I grew up in a family where everything was one paycheck away from disappearing.

“When something like that happens to you, and you’re the adult, you’re the parent … It all comes in front of you,” she then added. “And you think, am I now going to do that to my kids? Of course, that’s not reality, and I’m going to be fine.”





