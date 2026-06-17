grammy-winning-country-artist-just-changed-her-name

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A Grammy-winning country artist has just announced a name change ahead of her new album.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, the Grammy-winning fiddler for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and a Grammy-nominated solo artist, is officially entering her mononymous era.

Henceforth, she shall be known simply as Bronwyn.

The “Open Water” artist’s rebrand comes in anticipation of her third studio album, Rattlin’ Bones, set to drop on August 14. Bronwyn revealed the name news on June 12 alongside a new song from the forthcoming album, “Sticks and Stones,” which she wrote with veteran songwriter Pat McLaughlin.

“I hope it makes you wanna turn it up loud enough your truck shakes,” the 34-year-old wrote on Facebook of the new track.

However, it seems the name change didn’t quite stick the landing with some fans, prompting Bronwyn to hop on Facebook and address the moniker mayhem.

“I’ve seen some less than loving comments on me dropping my last name and just going as Bronwyn. Ironically, the mean comments have been exclusively on Facebook, you guys are a tough crowd,” she wrote.

Bronwyn on Her Name Change: ‘Not Me Pulling a Publicity Stunt, or Thinking I’m Madonna’

The country artist then went into painstaking detail about why she decided to drop her last name, Keith-Hynes, professionally.

The country artist explained that she has “spent my entire life with an unusual first name and a hyphenated last name,” which often leads to “utter confusion” when she introduces herself. “People can’t say my full name or remember it, because they’ve never heard anything like it,” she continued. While clarifying that this was “not a slam on anybody who’s mispronounced my name,” she admitted, “I’m tired of trying to explain my 3 names to people.”

Bronwyn added that while the confusion didn’t matter as much when she was a side musician, “now that I’m trying to have a solo career, it feels extra important that I have an artist name that people can understand, say and remember.” She acknowledged that “‘Bronwyn’ is still a long way from ideal, but it’s my name and I felt like it was the best move in a bad situation.”

“This is not me pulling a publicity stunt, or thinking I’m Madonna or something,” she insisted. “I’d just like to meet someone and say my name and have them understand me on the first try.”

“Anyways, hope you like the new music!” she concluded.

Country Fans Show Their Support for Bronwyn’s Name Change

In the comments, fans overwhelmingly supported the country artist.

“Bronwyn is a lovely Welsh name and literally the only thing I retained from reading How Green Was My Valley when I was young,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “You wear the name well and do it honor. It is also your name to do with as you choose. Don’t give this non-issue another ounce of your mental energy. You’re busy making the world a better place.”

“The same knuckleheads who are complaining are likely the same ones who couldn’t pronounce your full name in the first place,” another fan added. “No need to explain! You have every right as both an artist and woman to be called what you would like,” a third country music lover chimed in.

Meanwhile, Bronwyn is kicking off a U.S. tour at the end of June that runs through the fall.