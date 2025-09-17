tv-host-officially-replaced-after-six-year-run

After six years, a wildly popular TV show is shaking things up with a fresh host at the helm.

Lee Joon was recently announced as the new host of Workman, a YouTube variety show with over four million subscribers. The concept of the show is the host humorously exploring a wide range of jobs across South Korea.

Last May, Jang Sung Kyu left Workman after six years as host. The show’s production team announced that Lee Joon would take over as the new host for the upcoming season, according to Korean entertainment outlet Soompi.

Lee Joon has started filming and stated, “I really let go of a lot through this shoot. I will show you my natural self without any embellishments.”

Meanwhile, the TV show’s production team has already been impressed with the new host.

“Lee Joon is quick-witted and gets really focused when it comes to work. Together with our change of MC, the program will evolve into a more in-depth job experience,” the production team said, per Soompi.

‘Workman’s New Host Proves He Has the TV Hijinks Chops in His First Episode

On August 1, the Workman team released the first episode of Season 3 on their official YouTube channel, featuring Lee Joon as the new host.

In the premiere, he started a part-time job as a ride mechanic at South Korean theme park Gyeongju World, handling roller coaster maintenance with a mix of humor and realism.

Lee Joon climbed to the top of a roller coaster track for safety checks, visibly nervous as he crouched at the dizzying height. Later, he fell into the water while collecting trash, fully immersed in the job’s challenges.

‘Workman’s new host, Lee Joon, in a scene from his first episode, (Image via YouTube / Workman)

However, the TV host’s wit remained in check during all of these ordeals, with Joon asking a senior mechanic, “Have you ever played RollerCoaster Tycoon?”

“Lee Joon will explore a variety of professions, showing the struggles and joys of working life with honesty and humor. He’ll experience the realities of part-time work firsthand,” the Workman production team added, per Dipe.

New episodes drop every Friday on the official Workman channel.