TV and Movie Actor Dies of Cancer: Pankaj Dheer Was 68

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, beloved by fans for decades of roles on Indian TV and film, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The Times of India reported that the actor passed away on October 15 at 68, after a long battle with cancer.

Actor Amit Behl confirmed Pankaj Dheer’s death, according to the outlet. Behl, who knew Dheer for over three decades, expressed profound grief and shared cherished memories of his friend, describing the news as “shocking.” He noted that Dheer had been unwell years prior but had recovered and returned to work.

Pankaj Dheer and his wife Anita Dheer in 2019. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

“He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered. He was back to work. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working,” Behl said in part of his late friend.

“I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it’s quite a shock to me. It’s really sad,” he added.

Pankaj Dheer was best known for his role as Karna in the 1988 television series Mahabharat. His performance made the character one of the most popular in Indian television history.

Pankaj Dheer Kicked Off His Film Acting Career in 1981

Pankaj Dheer’s acting career began with the 1981 film Poonam. He also appeared in films such as Sookha, Meraa Suhaag, Randam Varavu, and Jeevan Ek Sanghursh.

Pankaj Dheer visits the set of Zee TV’s ‘Shobha Somnath Ki’ back in 2011, in Mumbai, India.(Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

However, after his memorable turn in Mahabharat, Dheer became a sought-after character actor in both film and television. According to IMDb, he starred in popular TV shows like Chandrakanta, where he played King Shiv Dutt, and appeared in Zee Horror Show and Kanoon.

He also found success in films such as Soldier, Andaaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and his son, Nikitin Dheer, who has also pursued a career in acting.