Turkey Costs Are Soaring, Here’s What To Cook For Thanksgiving Instead

This holiday season, prepare to hear lots of talk about “supply chains” and “bottlenecks.” The pandemic has started a snowball shortage effect, affecting everything from lumber to gym equipment.

These shortages are also liable to throw a wrench or two in your holiday plans—namely, the star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. The USDA forecasts a 1.5% decline in turkey production from 2020. That’s roughly 84 million pounds of turkey. As a result, turkey costs are going to soar.

If you’re not interested in spending a small fortune on a butterball this year, then try these turkey alternatives instead.

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Rather than forking over the extra cash, try a brown sugar glazed ham instead. This sweet and savory combo is a mouthwatering option that tastes even better in sandwiches the next day.

Goodbye, dry turkey meat. Hello, juicy, brown sugar-glazed goodness.

Pretzel-Crusted Salmon

We’ve associated turkeys with Thanksgiving for years. But historians say the first settlers likely ate fish for their first meal, not a butterball.

So, this year, make a historically accurate meal with pretzel-crusted salmon. (Okay, so the settlers didn’t have pretzels with them—we’ll let this inaccuracy slide for the sake of deliciousness.)

This salmon dish is easy to make in bulk. Plus, this lighter fare will leave room in your waistband for all of those delicious sides and desserts.

Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie

The word “vegan” tends to freak people out around the holidays. But we’ve come a long way from the tofurkeys of yesteryear. These days, you can enjoy rich, filling meals that are completely sans meat.

Take, for example, this vegan lentil shepherd’s pie. Full of potatoes, flavorful herbs, and colorful veggies, this dish is easy to make and serves up to six guests.

Let’s be honest—no one’s eating that healthy over the holiday season. Give your body some much-needed fiber and vitamins with a dish so hearty, you won’t even notice there’s no meat.

Stuffed Butternut Squash

Butternut squash and autumn go together like stuffing and cranberry sauce. Too often, squash is delegated to a side dish. But these slightly sweet, slightly nutty veggies (technically fruits) deserve a place in the spotlight.

It all comes down to preparation. Sure, by itself, butternut squash doesn’t seem like much of a main entree. But fill that squash with quinoa, cranberries, chickpeas, greens, and cheese, and it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.



Best of all, this recipe only takes just over an hour. So, you can actually enjoy the holiday—not just work tirelessly through it.

Plant-Based Roasts

Finally, if you and your meat-eating guests are willing to venture to the dark (er, vegetarian) side, there are loads of plant-based roast options.

Make a savory plant-based roast from scratch or take advantage of Field Roast’s pre-made Celebration Roast.



Supply chain shortages might be affecting a lot this year, but your holiday dinner doesn’t have to be one of them.