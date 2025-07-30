Tsunami Waves Hit West Coast After Earthquake

Following the 8.8 Russia earthquake, the largest recorded since 2011, tsunami waves have hit Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. A tsunami warning is still in effect in Northern California, while tsunami advisories are active across multiple zones.

The Associated Press reported that the earthquake was centered around 75 miles from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It recorded a magnitude of 8.8 and a 13-mile depth. It is believed to be the strongest earthquake since the 9.0 Tōhoku earthquake back in March 2011 and is among the strongest earthquakes ever recorded.

As reported by Fox Weather, the underwater earthquake off the coast of eastern Russia hit Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington.

Reportedly, in Hawaii, tsunamis measured up to a 5.7-foot wave amplitude in Kahului. Hilo measured a 4.9-foot amplitude, a 4-foot wave amplitude in Haleiwa, and a 3.9-foot wave amplitude in Hanalei. For hours, Hawaii remains in a tsunami warning, but has since been downgraded to a tsunami advisory across the entire state.

Furthermore, as reported by NBC News, Hawaii County officials have canceled evacuation orders for its coastal zones. Residents are allowed to return home but must remain cautious of possible damage.

U.S. West Coast Hit

Meanwhile, the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and California were also hit by tsunami waves early Wednesday morning.

Crescent City in California reported a 3.6-foot wave amplitude, while Arena Cove was hit by a tsunami with a 3-foot amplitude. Point Reyes and Monterey reported a 1.6-foot and 1.4-foot wave amplitude, respectively.

As per CNN, only a small area of the Northern California coast remains under a tsunami warning. The rest of the U.S. West Coast, including Oregon and Washington, which reported tsunami waves of less than one foot wave amplitude, remains in tsunami advisories.

CNN, citing Russian media outlets and the Kremlin, reported that no casualties were reported in Russia following the Kamchatka Peninsula earthquake. There is no information regarding the number of injured people at the moment.

NBC News cited Russian media and reported that 10-foot tsunami waves were recorded in Kamchatka. Waves as high as 13 feet were recorded off the Russian coast.

Reportedly, more than 1.9 million people in Japan were evacuated, spanning 207 cities across the island nation. The country has now downgraded all tsunami warnings to tsunami advisories.