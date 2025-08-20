President Trump Says He Wants to End the Ukraine-Russia War to Increase His Odds of Getting Into Heaven

As he seeks to put an end to the Ukraine-Russia War, President Trump says he hopes his efforts in the peace negotiations will guarantee him a spot in heaven.

While appearing on Fox & Friends on Aug. 19, the world leader discussed how ending the conflict might potentially benefit him in the future.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty – I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” he said. “I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

“But if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he pointed out.

President Trump didn’t clarify what he meant by “not doing well.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the Fox & Friends interview, noting she didn’t think President Trump was joking.

“I think the president was serious,” she clarified. “I think the president wants to get to heaven – as I hope we all do in this room as well.”

Dubbing himself as the “Mediator in Chief,” President Trump has been trying to resolve the Ukraine-Russia War. Within the past week, the president has met with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace negotiations. However, he has been unable to reach a formal peace agreement.

Trump previously praised himself for resolving numerous conflicts within the world, including those between Israel and Iran; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; and India and Pakistan.

President Trump Promised To End the Ukraine-Russia War Within 24 Hours of Taking Office

During his 2024 presidential election campaign, Trump had promised to end the Ukraine-Russia War within 24 hours of taking office.

“I’ll get that done within 24 hours. Everyone says, ‘Oh, no, you can’t.’ Absolutely, I can. Absolutely, I can,” he told his MAGA supporters during a July 2023 rally in Iowa. “Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we all together win the presidency, we will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled.”

He further stated, “The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both – I know Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly.”

CNN reported earlier this spring that Trump made the same claim approximately 53 times before and after the election.

President Trump has since walked back his claim of ending the war quickly. While speaking to Time Magazine in April, the world leader said the comments were made “figuratively” and were an “exaggeration.”

“Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration,” he explained. “Because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news [unintelligible]. Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended.”