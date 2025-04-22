Trump Tower Evacuated After Person Attempts to Access the Roof

New York City’s Trump Tower had an evacuation incident on Monday after a person attempted to access the famous building’s roof.

According to AP News, New York City Police Department officers responded to the incident at 4:30 p.m. local time. Security officials were seen evacuating people from the building’s atrium.

The responding officers were also equipped with helmets and safety harnesses, which are used by emergency responders specializing in rescuing people from high places.

Law enforcement officers revealed that the New York Police Department’s emergency services later escorted a person out of Trump Tower without further incident.

The Mirror further reported that the person of interest attempted to access a private area. Details about the person, including what they are being charged with, remain unknown.

A Man Previously Jumped From a Trump Tower Balcony

The incident at Trump Tower comes less than a year after a man jumped from a balcony within the building.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, the New York Fire Department confirmed the man fell 50 feet. He landed in front of visitors having lunch in the food court.

The man allegedly acted “strangely” and was asked to leave the building shortly before he fell. The man was found injured and unconscious. However, the man had appeared to be conscious when first responders arrived on the scene.

He was rushed to nearby NY Presbyterian-Cornell with non-specific injuries.