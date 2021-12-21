Genius Trick To Actually Get Kids To Sleep On Christmas Eve

The anticipation of Christmas morning for some kids (or adults) can make for a restless Christmas Eve. Lots of kids are excited and amped up at the thought of presents, holiday parties, and seeing family members that they may have missed throughout the year. (And, yes, maybe they’ve indulged in a few more treats than normal.)

Granted, all kids are different, but most kids thrive with a set routine. Kids feel safe when they know what to expect. Plus, having clear communication and expectations from their caregivers is essential in making sure they know what’s coming up next.

Of course, sometimes the holidays get crazy and routines get upended. We’ve all been there. However, keeping kids in “the know” and attempting to keep as much of a normal routine as possible will likely help with the sleep situation when nighttime falls. But, what should we do if we need a little more help getting the kids to sleep on the night before Christmas?

The Genius Trick For Better Sleep

So, yes, keeping your normal routine is a go-to. Plus, making sure little ones get enough physical play, and cutting down on screen time before bed will all likely help to ensure your kiddo gets some rest before the big day.

However, experts at The Dozy Owl shared that giving your kids a small drink before bed could potentially help them catch a few more zzzs. Depending on your child’s preference, cherry juice, warm milk, hot chocolate, or herbal tea could all help aid in sleep.

The Science Behind The ‘Trick’

There are some scientific studies to back up these claims. One study claimed that drinking tart cherry juice had “modest beneficial effects on sleep in older adults with insomnia.” However, this study did not claim to generalize that to younger populations. But, we think it could be worth a shot. However, if your kids aren’t into tart cherries, or your local store doesn’t carry it, other more practical drinks could work too.

Another more recent study claimed that a protein in cow’s milk, when combined with an enzyme in our stomachs, creates a peptide called CTH that is both stress-reducing and sleep-enhancing. So, a warm glass of milk could do the trick and also help create a fun holiday tradition.

Cut Down On Stress

The holidays can be stressful, and while we may not mean to, we can inadvertently cause our kids to stress out too. Having a cup of hot chocolate could help alleviate some stress and help your kids get to sleep easier. A 2020 study claimed that natural cocoa improved disordered sleeping and had beneficial effects on insomnia.

Having a cup of decaf or herbal tea could also have a calming effect. If your child is old enough, having a small warm mug of chamomile tea may be sleep-inducing. Adding a small amount of honey could help too, according to one study. Generally, children over two can enjoy a cuppa, but to be safe, check with your child’s pediatrician first!

