Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed Patrick And Brittany Mahomes On Instagram

Kayla Nicole, 31, has finally opened up about why she unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram after her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

In a Wednesday interview with People, Nicole stated, “I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people.

“The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Instagram

Nicole then told the outlet that she and Brittany “have had our conversations,” and adds, “She knows that I love her.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” the former on-air sports journalist continued. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is.

“The love is still there.”

PHOTO: ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/FILMMAGIC



Nicole iterated that she still loves her “[Kansas City] people and my [Kansas City] community so much.” However, she has “to move forward and everyone has to respect that.”

“And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they’re no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me,” Nicole added.

Earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans observed that Nicole had unfollowed both 28-year-olds, Patrick and Brittany. This move came after the mom of two was seen enjoying a girls’ night out with Swift.

YouTube

Swift’s evolving relationship with Kelce has been a hot topic in the headlines. In another recent story, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end complained that the media was “overdoing it” with the coverage.

Instagram

Nicole also unfollowed the NFL quarterback’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Nicole and Kelce first started dating in 2017. They broke up during the summer 2020 before getting back together a few months later. The two split for good in May 2022. It is said that soon after that, Kelce started boldly started pursuing Swift.

In September, Kelce and Swift made their relationship public, with the Grammy winner cheering on the athlete at his home game against the Chicago Bears.

Since the sporting event, the couple has made a number of public appearances. Fans have been gushing over the PDA between them, officially making Kelce “Swiftie Approved.” In yet another recent story, fans have even been designing merch of what might be America’s favorite couple at the moment.