Travis Kelce’s Barber Gives Peek Inside NFL Star’s New Kansas City Mansion

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done quite well for himself in his career. He is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL as he is currently on a 4-year, $57-million dollar deal. On January 16, fans got to seek a peek of how the Chiefs’ star spends his fortune. Kelce’s barber, Patrick Regan, gave fans a glimpse of Kelce’s $6 million palace.

Page Six reports that the All-Pro tight end got the home with his new bae, Taylor Swift, in mind.

“Kelce reportedly bought the property with Swift in mind, hoping to give the pair a bit more privacy amid their whirlwind romance,” Page Six wrote.

The timeline adds up as Kelce purchased the home in October 2023, around the same time he and Swift went public.

Chiefs Star Sounds off on Retirement Possibility

Kelce has carved out quite a career for himself in Kansas City. He has already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. If he can secure a third one this season, he could stake his claim as the greatest to play the position.

It brings about the thought of retirement. But the Chiefs tight end says no matter what happens during this playoff run, he has no plans to walk away from the game any time soon.

” I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day, to try and be at my best,” Kelce told reporters. “I have no desire to stop any time soon.”

Travis Kelce Details His ‘Lingering Injuries’

Kelce’s brother, Jason, decided to hang up his cleats after his Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday night. And at 34 years old, Travis is just two years younger than Jason. They were college teammates.

The star tight end may scoff at the idea of retirement at this point in his career, but he doesn’t deny that the game has taken a toll on his body.

“That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about, the discomfort. The pain,” Kelce said to the Wall Street Journal. “The lingering injuries. The 10 surgeries I’ve had I still feel every single surgery to this day.”