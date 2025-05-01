travis-kelce-shows-off-his-dance-moves-while-golfing-with-justin-timberlake

Proving that he has physical talents both on and off the field, Travis Kelce showed off his dance moves while golfing with Justin Timberlake.

While on the course on Wednesday, Kelce started dancing to Midnight Star’s hit 1984 track “Curious” as he carried his golf club. Timberlake joined as a “backup” dancer.

“Vibin out with the homies,” Kelce wrote in his Instagram Story. He tagged Timberlake and comedian Andrew Santino, as well as Timberlake’s golf brand, 8AM Golf.

The trio was at Timberlake’s 2025 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas. The event took place at the Wynn Las Vegas. According to its description, the event is orchestrated by Timberlake and unites 28 celebrity golf enthusiasts in a “relaxed and enjoyable setting.”

“This tournament places a strong emphasis on charity, camaraderie, and fostering a friendly atmosphere,” the event’s description reads. “Shifting the focus away from individual scores.”

Timberlake took to his Instagram account and shared a video showing off this year’s event highlights. “We also golfed, part IV,” he wrote in the caption.

Along with Travis, Jason Kelce was also present at the golf event. He appeared in Timberlake’s video wearing a straw hat and a colorful vest.

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Once Referred to Justin Timberlake as Her ‘Musical Crush’

More than a decade before Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake played golf together, the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, admitted to having a crush on the former NYSNC bandmate.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, Swift admitted that Timberlake was her “musical crush. To her surprise, Timberlake appeared on the same stage no long after her confession.

“Wow! It’s really good to meet you,” she told Timberlake. “This is the best surprise ever. This is the best day ever.”

Timberlake also gave Swift some relationship advice while they were chatting with DeGeneres. “Where do I start? Ladies, you are just smarter than us,” Timberlake said. “See, I’ve accepted that. I’m much more comfortable in my stupidity, and I just roll with it, you know? So that makes me less of a jerk.”