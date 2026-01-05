travis-kelce-hints-at-when-he-will-make-his-nfl-retirement-decision-after-kansas-city-chiefs-lose-last-game-of-the-season

In an effort to make decisions with a clear mind, Travis Kelce seemingly hinted if/when he will announce his NFL retirement.

Just after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their final game of the 2025-2026 season, the famous tight end was asked by reporters about his offseason plans as he considers the possibility of ending his NFL career.

“First things first, I just love this time,” Kelce said. He then shared he was “proud” of the way the season ended, even though it “ended the way it did.”

Speaking about his potential NFL retirement, Travis Kelce stated, “I’ve got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here, so I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow, and get close to the family and figure things out.”

Meanwhile, Kelce said he “knew right away” after last year’s Super Bowl LIX that he wanted to give the 2025-2026 season a shot.

However, this time around, he said, “We’ll see” while speaking about returning for another season. “Who knows? Either it hits me quick, or I gotta take some time,” Kelce pointed out. “I think last year was a little bit easier.”

Travis Kelce Reflected on His Performance During the 2025-2026 NFL season.

When asked if he felt like he was a “better player” this season, Kelce was optimistic about his performance.

“Obviously, we didn’t do as well as a team,” he admitted. “But if I felt like I came into the season prepared and ready to rock n’ roll with the right intentions.”

Kelce then shared that the ball “just didn’t go our way in a lot of close games” during the season. He noted if he does “choose to come back” for yet another season, he’s “gotta really focus on” the ball.

Travis Kelce appeared to be emotional following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas Game against the Denver Broncos. Fans speculated that it was the final home game for Kelce.

During a press conference following the Chiefs-Broncos game, Kelce said he was feeling “a lot of emotions.”

“You’ve got everybody in the world watching you,” the tight end said, per Associated Press. “You get to go out there with the young guys on primetime television. Young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like.”

The Chiefs were previously eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.