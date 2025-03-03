Travis Kelce Makes Career Choice: Will He Return to the Chiefs for Another NFL Season?

After months of speculation, Travis Kelce announced if he will be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for another NFL season.

While texting Pat McAfee last week, Kelce announced that he would not retire after his Super Bowl LIX loss. McAfee read the message during his self-titled show.

“I’m coming back, for sure,” Travis Kelce confirmed the form NFL star. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop.”

Kelce then stated that he has a “real bad taste” in his mouth with how he played in Super Bowl LIX. “I can’t go out like that!”

Travis Kelce Previously Teased the Idea of Retiring From the NFL

Travis Kelce decided to play another season less than a year after his brother, Jason, announced his NFL retirement. The Chiefs’ tight end previously teased retirement plans following Super Bowl LIX.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year,” he said during a New Heights podcast episode. “Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road… I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot goes into this thing.”

Travis Kelce then told his brother Jason that he understands he doesn’t have that much time left in the NFL, noting that his body has some “wear and tear.”

“It’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand,” the 35-year-old athlete explained. “Every challenge that you set up for yourself, and that process can be grueling. It can weigh on you.”

He then stated, “I think that it happens as you kind of tail off toward the back nine of your career … as you see yourself or not feel yourself have the success that you once used to have. Man, it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Travis went on to add, “And then on top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team’s counting on you, man … it’s just a tough reality.”