Tom Noonan, ‘Manhunter’ and ‘Robocop 2’ Star, Dead at 74

Tom Noonan, the iconic American actor and filmmaker, was reported dead at 74 by a co-star.

His co-star Karen Sillas announced his death in a since-deleted Instagram post. She said he died on February 14, although no other reports of his passing have come forth. A user uploaded a photo of the actress’s post to Reddit.

“My dear friend and costar, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” she wrote. “What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end.”

Noonan built a career on roles that leveraged his towering stature and intense gaze, crafting characters that stayed with audiences long after the credits rolled. In Michael Mann’s Manhunter (1986), he delivered a chilling performance as serial killer Francis Dolarhyde. An interpretation that helped shape how the character from Thomas Harris’ novel Red Dragon would be remembered in cinema for a long time.

He also appeared in RoboCop 2 (1990) as the imposing antagonist Cain, bringing a menacing energy to the dystopian action sequel. Beyond those roles, Noonan’s resumé included parts in The Monster Squad, Last Action Hero, and Synecdoche, New York, along with television appearances on series such as Hell on Wheels and 12 Monkeys.

Tom Noonan Was Also An Accomplished Filmmaker

In addition to his work in films, Noonan was also an accomplished playwright and filmmaker. He wrote and directed What Happened Was… (1994), adapting it from his own stage play. The intimate two-character drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

Industry peers and fans have begun paying tribute to Noonan’s distinctive contributions. They noted his ability to bring depth and nuance to every role, whether in mainstream Hollywood fare or smaller, character-driven projects.

On more than one account, fans called the actor “magnificent.”

Noonan’s influence spanned decades and genres, and his legacy as a singular talent, one who blended physical presence with emotional complexity, will continue to resonate in film and theatre communities.