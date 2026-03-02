Tom Holland And Zendaya Reportedly “Secretly Married”

Tom Holland and Zendaya, two of Hollywood’s most closely watched stars, may already be husband and wife, according to a surprising claim made by the actress’s longtime stylist at a major awards event.

During an interview on the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, celebrity stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood that the couple’s wedding “has already happened,” adding with a laugh, “You missed it.” When pressed by the reporter on whether the claim was true, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

Law Roach has been Zendaya’s stylist for around 15 years. So it’s no surprise that he would know whether they got married.

Neither Holland nor Zendaya, both 29, has issued an official statement confirming the reported marriage. Representatives for the pair also have yet to comment publicly. They do live a very private life, however, so they’ll get around to telling everyone when they’re ready. If they ever want to, of course.

The news caps years of speculation about the couple’s relationship. Holland and Zendaya first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played on-screen love interests. Although they kept their off-screen connection private for years, they publicly confirmed their romance in 2021 after affectionate photos surfaced.

Fans Have Been Speculating Marriage After Zendaya Was Spotted Wearing A Different Ring

The internet already knew the couple were engaged.

Rumors of a deeper commitment began to circulate in January 2025 when Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globe Awards wearing a prominent diamond ring on her left hand. Later, clips from public appearances saw Holland refer to Zendaya as his “fiancée” after a reporter mistakenly called her his girlfriend.

More recently, however, Zendaya has been seen wearing a golden band instead.

On social media, fans reacted with a mix of excitement and disbelief, with many celebrating the idea of a secret Hollywood wedding while others urged caution until the couple makes a clear announcement.

Many are taking Roach’s word seriously, especially given the golden band Zendaya is now wearing. However, we must naturally wait for official confirmation.