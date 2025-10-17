tom-cruise-crashes-cbs-tv-show-set

The cast and crew of a CBS series got a blockbuster-level surprise: a visit from Tom Cruise.

The Mission: Impossible legend visited the NCIS: Origins set at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. NCIS‘s official Instagram shared a photo of Cruise with cast members Austin Stowell, Daniel Lee Bellomy, Caleb Foote, and Tyla Abercrumbie.

Co-creator and EP David J. North also shared photos and a video on his Instagram, stating Cruise stopped by “yesterday to hang out and show some much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse.” He added that he and co-creator Gina Lucita Monreal “dreamt up our bar, Daly’s” inspired by the bar in Top Gun, and were “stoked he approved lol. Thanks for all the advice and the love, Tom.”

Austin Stowell, who plays young Gibbs, also reposted a photo of himself and Cruise from North’s Instagram Stories.

Image via Instagram / Austin Stowell

His caption read, “Gibbs & Hunt, NCIS: Impossible,” referencing Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, from the Mission: Impossible films (and possibly adding a crossover to his vision board).

Why Tom Cruise’s Surprise TV Set Visit is So Surprising

Tom Cruise’s visit to the NCIS: Origins set was surprising for several reasons. Primarily, the A-lister has focused his career on film and has never taken a TV role. Despite never dismissing TV, Cruise’s demanding schedule and film preference made his set appearance unexpected.

According to IMDb, Cruise’s only TV credit is directing an episode of the 90s anthology series Fallen Angels. Who knows? Maybe he’ll get back in the directing chair for an episode of NCIS: Origins in the near future…

Meanwhile, talk about inconvenient timing: this surprise celebrity appearance happened just a day after the CBS prequel’s second-season premiere. You can watch new episodes of NCIS: Origins on Tuesdays on CBS or stream them on Paramount+.