Toddler Swallows Wireless Earbud, Uncle Plays Song While Headphone Was In Child’s Stomach

An uncle drew anger and scorn from the rest of the family for playing a song on headphones after a toddler swallowed one of the wireless earbuds. The young child got ahold of the earbud and ate it.

The rest of the family tried to figure out what to do. But one of the girl’s uncles tried to play it off as a joke, which backfired. After the family got angry at him, he took to Reddit to ask complete strangers if he was in the wrong or not.

“I was trying to lighten the situation, so I connected the AirPod to my phone and put my ear on her stomach to check if I could hear it,” he explained in a post. “Surprisingly, I actually did hear a little sound coming from inside her, which made the moment a bit funny for me.”

However, his family didn’t find it amusing at all.

Swallowed An Earbud

He further explained, “But the people around us didn’t really find it amusing. They all looked at me like I wasn’t taking things seriously at all. I was just trying to calm the mood, but instead I ended up being the only one laughing while everyone else was still stressing about the AirPod inside her.”

So he turned to Reddit to figure out if he was indeed in the wrong. Fortunately for the uncle, some strangers found the earbud story hilarious. One wrote, “I don’t think I can be unbiased with this one. That’s f–king hilarious.”

Another believed the story will be told for years to come.

“This will eventually become one of those family stories that gets told over and over again,” one user wrote. “Once everyone else knows she’s fine, they’ll also likely find it funny.”

Yet another wrote, “If your niece thought it was funny then you did a good thing! A bunch of adults standing around her panicking is only going to make her panic. But if her uncle is joking with her and being silly, she knows it really can’t be all that bad. You probably were the only one in that moment helping keep her calm.”

Finally, one perso wrote, “On the other hand, this is 100% something me and my husband would do if our kid had swallowed an airpod. We would’ve figured out what to do to fix the issue and then we would’ve done the test and had a laugh to lighten the mood.”