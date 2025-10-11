Pennsylvania Man Arrested In Terrifying Home Invasion After Stolen AirPods Tracked: DA

A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man, Nafis Lamont Donte Fisher, is accused of breaking into a home, attempting to restrain a woman, and stealing several items he found inside. Reportedly, by tracking the AirPods Fisher allegedly stole, the police were able to locate and arrest him.

According to a press release issued by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 7. At around 2:47 a.m., Upper Southampton Police Department (USPD) responded to a Miller Drive residence. They had been informed of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned from a female resident that she had woken up to find a man, later identified as Fisher, restraining her on her bed, the release said. Screaming, the woman managed to free herself.

The suspect left the room and encountered the victim’s mother in the hallway, with whom he grappled, the release added.

Fisher allegedly exited the residence and fled the scene in a black sedan. Following the scare, the residents found, horrified, a knife on the woman’s bed and a 12-foot extension cord on the floor. They also found that Fisher had allegedly stolen an ID, a U.S. Passport, credit/debit cards, and the victim’s AirPods.

AirPods Tracked, Suspect Arrested

This item was vital to the police, since the woman managed to track them by using the “Find My” feature. The police, in turn, located the earbuds in the area of Aramingo Avenue and E. Somerset Street in Philadelphia.

The USPD collaborated with the Philadelphia Police Department, and they were able to find the suspect’s vehicle, a black 2014 Kia Forte. The AirPods were remotely activated, and an audible tone was allegedly heard coming from inside the vehicle.

According to the DA’s office release, Fisher was found sleeping inside his vehicle. He was arrested and his vehicle was impounded, pending a search warrant. Allegedly, Fisher then made “substantive admissions” in connection with the case.

Nafis Lamont Donte Fisher is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and simple assault. As per 6ABC, he is being held on a $250,000 bond.