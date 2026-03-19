‘Today’ Co-Host Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Sarah Abo, co-host of Australia’s Today show, revealed in an emotional on-air moment that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Cyrus Moran.

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The TV personality, 40, tearfully announced the happy news on the morning show last week.

“I’m going to try and fail to maintain my composure. But yes, Cyrus and I are expecting a little baby,” Abo said as she failed to maintain her composure.

“I know, it’s obviously very happy news and everything… It hasn’t been the easiest journey to get here, which a lot of people I know have gone through and will go through,” she continued.

An emotional Sarah Abo reveals she’s pregnant on ‘Today.’ (Image via YouTube / @TodayShowAU⁩)

“It’s not as easy as you sometimes think that pregnancy will be,” the Today host added. “So, it has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but here we are. And yes, it’s getting harder to hide. As much as I’d like to bury my head in the sand and not address it, I think, yeah, we’re almost halfway now.”

Abo’s co-host, Karl Stefanovic, also grew emotional as he shared his best wishes for the couple.

“I work next to you every day, and I know you had some dramas, right? And last year you had so much crap in the newspapers, and it was around that time, and you didn’t tell anyone,’ Stefanovic said.

“You came to work, and your strength and courage during that was unbelievable. You fought that on your own with only a couple of people knowing,” he added.

‘Today’ Co-Host Shows Off Baby Bump

Shortly after the segment aired, Abo shared a photo on Instagram of her baby bump, posing in a sheer long-sleeved top to announce the news.

“Well, I can’t keep trying to hide under a rock..! Yes, there is a baby in there. It’s our happy news after a bit of a bumpy ride,” the Today host wrote.

While excited, she admitted the journey has been difficult and remains cautious.

“But I am still pretty terrified! I know this is an experience many have gone through, are going through, and will go through. And one that no one ever wants to go through,” she added.

She also reflected on her fertility struggles, noting that many people take pregnancy for granted without understanding the emotional and physical toll it can take.

“We take so much for granted, and I think when it comes to pregnancy and fertility, we’re almost conditioned to. Instead, for some of us, it’s about dodging glances, dodging questions, submitting to appointment after appointment, test after test, jab after jab,” she recalled.

“I wish there was a bit more awareness, education, and less stigma, to maybe make it a little bit easier. Hopefully, talking about it more helps,” Abo added.

The Syrian-born TV host has been married to Moran since 2012, per The Daily Mail. He works as a trader at a Victorian steel mill, facilitating trade between Australian and international companies.

‘Today’ host Sarah Abo and husband Cyrus Moran in 2024. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images for NGV)

Both are graduates of Monash University. Moran completed his Bachelor of Arts in History in 2004, the same year Abo began her journalism studies at the university.