tobey-maguire-files-for-custody-of-son-nearly-a-decade-after-separation-from-wife

Tobey Maguire is seeking joint custody of his son amid his separation from estranged wife Jennifer Meyer.

Videos by Suggest

In response to Meyer’s divorce filing from October 2020, the 50-year-old actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 15-year-old son, Otis, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former couple also shares a daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, who celebrated her 18th birthday last November.

Maguire and Meyer with their kids back in 2016. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT)

Maguire also requested that child and spousal support be resolved through private mediation.

Meyer filed for divorce from Maguire in 2020, nearly four years after the couple publicly announced their separation.

Jennifer Meyer beaming with her new beau, billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Meyer)

In September, she revealed her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Were Married for Nine Years

After nine years of marriage, Meyer announced her separation from Maguire in 2016, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting together.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Maguire and Meyer explained in a joint statement via PEOPLE. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect, and friendship.”

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer in 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry)

“They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends.”

“They haven’t been happy together for a long time,” the source added, “but they are great parents and they love their children.”

This past June, Maguire and Meyer came together to celebrate a special milestone: the high school graduation of Maguire’s teenage daughter, Ruby.

“Congratulations, Ruby!!!!! ♥️ Graduate of our dreams. We are so proud of you in every way. We love love love love love you baby 🥰♥️” Meyer wrote alongside the series of shots.