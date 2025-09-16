TMZ Issues Apology Over ‘Tone Deaf Laughter’ Amid Charlie Kirk Shooting Coverage

TMZ has issued an apology after staff appeared to erupt into “tone deaf laughter” during the livestream coverage of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on its website, TMZ reported that the situation happened as Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere were reporting on the developments of the assassination.

TMZ addresses laughter overheard in back of office while reporting on Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



They clarify the people were reacting to an unrelated car chase video, not his death. pic.twitter.com/MChXk58VyN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2025

The car chase occurred around the same time in Temple City, California. The vehicle involved in the situation traveled to South Los Angeles by heading northbound on the 110 Freeway.

“There were employees in another part of the building watching a car chase,” the media outlet explained. “The people watching that car chase began laughing and clapping in reaction to what they were seeing.”

The media outlet further stated, “But we want to make it clear… They were not cheering in response to the assassination. Nevertheless… watching a car chase at that moment was tone deaf, and the sounds of laughter at that crucial moment were totally out of line.”

The TMZ crew then stated, “We apologize to anyone who heard that as we were in the middle of covering such a tragic story.”

Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated While in Utah For His The American Comeback Tour

On Sept. 10, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while at Utah Valley University for his The American Comeback Tour.

The conservative pundit was debating with someone in the crowd about gun violence in America when a single shot rang out. The bullet pierced Kirk’s neck, and he was knocked to the ground.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition, Charlie Kirk succumbed to his injury less than two hours later. He was 31 years old.

Following a 33-hour manhunt, the suspect turned himself in. He was identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

On Sept. 12, Charlie’s wife Erika broke her silence.

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife,” she said while addressing the “evil doers” responsible for her husband’s death. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. They should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across the entire country and this world.”

Erika then pledged to carry on her husband’s legacy. She stated that the tours will continue, and his movement wasn’t going anywhere.

Along with Erika, Charlie was survived by their two children.