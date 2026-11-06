TLC Reality TV Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Rick Van Vactor, best known for his time on 90 Day Fiancé, was recently arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident with his new girlfriend.

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However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ that Van Vactor was allegedly defending himself. His girlfriend got physical with him and instigated the situation.

Sources told the outlet that they haven’t lived together since the incident, and Van Vactor has no interest in reconciliation.

He met the woman online, and they began dating in March, according to the source. They also say this is the first time an argument has escalated to this degree.

Van Vactor, whose real name is Douglas Van Vactor, was arrested and later released on bond on Oct. 27.

After Van Vactor’s release, 90 Day Fiancé fan Instagram account Kiki & Kibbitz shared footage of him allegedly choking and slapping a woman in the presence of children.

According to the account, the argument between Van Vactor and his girlfriend started after he allegedly liked photos on fellow 90 Day Fiancé personality Emma Perry’s Instagram.

“I’ve have been sitting on messages and a video since June 2026 which shows abusive behavior from Rick towards his GF,” the woman behind Kiki & Kibbitz wrote.

“I made the decision not to release them at the time due to the sensitive nature of the situation and out of respect for my source. Given the recent developments of Rick being arrested, I think these earlier messages raise some serious questions. Was there a pattern here?”