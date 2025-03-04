Timothée Chalamet Noticeably Absent From Oscars While His Ex Lily Rose Depp Presented Award

Just as Lily Rose Depp was preparing to present the Best Custome Design Award at the 2025 Oscars, her ex, Timothée Chalamet, was seen walking out of the Dolby Theatre alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner and Chalamet were sitting in the front row, sharing kisses and snuggling throughout the big award show. However, just as Depp headed towards the stage, the couple suddenly left their seats.

But it doesn’t appear the couple walking out had much to do with Depp. A source told the media outlet that the actor escorted the reality star out of the theatre to avoid any “drama” because Jenner was so “fragile” following the death of her hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero.

“Kylie struggles with insecurity issues, and she can feel out of place at these events,” the insider explained. “She is aware of some of the criticism leveled at her and how some people believe she shouldn’t be at these ceremonies. She likes to avoid any drama. Plus, she is in a very fragile state right now. Jesus’ death has shaken her.”

The source further discussed how Guerrero’s death has impacted Jenner. “He was not only her hair stylist but her best friend. She is really, really crushed by this, and Timothée is doing everything that he can to be there for her and show her the love she needs right now.”

The insider further pointed out that if Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner had stayed in their seats, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily Rose Depp being on stage.

“It would have caused unnecessary drama,” the source repeated. “Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her.”

Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp Were First Romantically Connected in 2018

According to Us Weekly, Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp first romantically connected in 2018. They were spotted kissing in New York City. The following year, they made headlines after sharing a passionate kiss on a boat in Italy.

Chalamet spoke about how the Italy photos impacted his life even years later.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained during an interview with GQ in November 2020. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

“And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?’” he recalled. “’Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

