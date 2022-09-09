Timothée Chalamet’s Fabulous Backless Jumpsuit Is His Boldest Fashion Statement Yet

Timothée Chalamet has been a central figure in the new wave of men’s fashion for years now. The actor has long accented his red carpet looks with vibrant colors, rich textures, and intricate patterns—constantly toeing the line between masculinity and a far more delicate, in-between space. So as his fashion sense matures, it’s no surprise that he upped the ante with his latest red carpet look.

Timothée Chalamet Can Rock A Backless Jumpsuit

At the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, Timothée Chalamet chose to wear a breathtaking, backless, blood-red jumpsuit, and everyone on the internet collectively lost their minds.

Chalemet’s color choice was fitting considering he was there to promote the film Bones and All, a gruesomely romantic cannibal love story. However, it was probably the lack of material that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

One Twitter user compared Chalamet’s look to a beloved character from The Chronicles of Narnia.

timothée chalamet is giving slutty mr tumnus at venice film festival rn i cant lie pic.twitter.com/UNfE9HV9KU — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) September 2, 2022

While another user poignantly observed how powerful Chalamet’s sense of fashion really is.

twitter is always at its best after timothee chalamet wears an outfit — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 2, 2022

The outfit was designed by Haider Ackermann, a French designer with years of experience styling celebrities for the red carpet. Ackermann couldn’t help but admire his own work on Instagram, writing “Love You T,” in the caption.

This isn’t his first time working with Chalamet. Last year, the designer and actor collaborated on a line of hoodies meant to raise funds for a relief organization in Afghanistan.

Timothée Chalamet Is Constantly Pushing Fashion Boundaries

It seems like Chalamet’s looks have only grown bolder in the past few years. In 2019, Lyst, an esteemed fashion analytics website, concluded that Timothee Chalamet was the most influential man in fashion that year.

The young actor has continued to honor that title, growing braver and bolder with each of his red carpet looks. In March, Chalamet graced the Oscars by going shirtless in an open-front sequined Louis Vuitton jacket.

That was before changing into an all-leather Alexander McQueen ensemble for the Vanity Fair After Party the very same night.

His bold fashion choices have often been compared to another star who isn’t afraid to push gender boundaries. As another Twitter user observed, both Timothee Chalamet and pop star Harry Styles have pioneered a new phase in men’s fashion that’s unburdened by restrictive gender norms.

I love how Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles continue to smash gender stereotypes in clothing and look amazing and ooze confidence doing it. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) September 3, 2022

It’s worth noting that in the past, Chalamet hasn’t ventured far from the comfortable structure of a suit. While he’s adorned his outfits with bold patterns, colors, and accessories, he usually stays within the familiar territory of a jacket and pants.

His latest looks, however, are venturing closer and closer to that in-between place. With this stunning backless jumpsuit, it seems like Chalamet is finally committing to the post-gender style he’s flirted with for years now.

