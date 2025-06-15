Tim McGraw Mourns Death of Friend Who Kickstarted His Career

Country star Tim McGraw is grieving the loss of the veteran music executive who gave him his first big break.

On Saturday, McGraw posted a throwback photo on Instagram with music executive Mike Borchetta and his wife, Martha. “I am saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary music executive, Mike Borchetta,” McGraw wrote alongside the candid shot.

The “Don’t Take the Girl” singer then detailed how he and Borchetta met.

“I came to Nashville the day my hero Keith Whitley died – on a Greyhound bus with only the clothes on my back, a guitar, and a big dream,” he recalled. “About as green as they come. I was able to get a meeting with Mike while he was working at Curb Records.”

“He pretty much said we are signing you on the spot. I will be forever grateful for his belief in me,” McGraw continued.

“Gonna miss seein’ ya at my shows, but I know you will be looking down with a smile. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace, my friend,” he concluded.

Fans expressed their support in the comments after learning about McGraw’s loss.

“So Mike Borchetta was a blessing to you and us! May he rest in eternal,” one fan wrote. “Praying for the Lord to comfort you, Mr. Borchetta’s family, and all who love him,” another fan added.

“Timmy, Dad loved you so very much. Thank you for loving him,” Borchetta’s daughter, Adelle Marie, wrote.

Tim McGraw Recently Returned to Performing After Health Setbacks

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw made his way back to the stage last month after recovering from a series of surgeries that left him sidelined.

McGraw recently appeared on The Bobby Bones Show, where he was asked about his health. “Getting there. I had three back surgeries, double knee replacements in the last 6, 8 months,” he detailed.

“I had had a back surgery before the tour last year, and that sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour,” he continued.

“So I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done. I had my knee surgeries done, and in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again, and I had to have another back surgery.”

He explained that his injuries forced him to withdraw from a Netflix series. He was set to play a world championship bull rider who, coincidentally, had back injuries and wasn’t supposed to ride again, McGraw said.

“I feel better. Some mornings are better than others, but yeah,” he added.

However, footage he posted recently of his time performing at Nashville’s Music City Rodeo showed him bringing his A-game and looking kit.

McGraw appears ready to hit the road again, with tour dates lined up throughout the summer and extending into the fall.