Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Comes out as Queer

In celebration of this year’s Pride Month, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter, Gracie, has come out as queer.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Gracie shared a Pride Month message that read, “Everyone gets more gay now,” accompanied by exclamation points.

“Happy Freaking Pride,” Gracie wrote. “I love being queer.”

In a second post, Gracie shared a photo that states, “Pride began as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists.”

She then posted a lengthy statement about her sexuality. “It has come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as click bait saying I’ve ‘come out,'” she stated. “Let me be VERY clear here… I’ve been out and proud queen, bisexual woman, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She then stated, “I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community, but thank you so much to these tabloids for shedding light that it’s pride month!!!!”

Gracie also shared, “So many people out there don’t have the support, love, or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity, but just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!”

She went on to add, “Check on your people and keep safe out there. Give love to each other. GM.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Did Not Publicly Speak Out About Her Sexuality in the Past

This is the first time that Gracie has publicly spoken out about her sexuality. The declaration comes just weeks after she debuted in The Great War & the Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall.

Although he and Faith Hill haven’t spoken out about their daughter’s social media announcement, Tim McGraw has long praised his eldest’s talents.

“Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., he told PEOPLE in 2020. “And she makes me proud every day because she’s such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind.”

He then pointed out, “And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life.”