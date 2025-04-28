TikTok Star ‘Okay Baby’ Preston Ordone Dead at 2, Cause of Death Revealed

Child TikTok star “Okay Baby” Preston Ordone unexpectedly passed away following a car accident last week. He was 2 years old.

According to NOLA.com, Ordone was in the backseat of a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in Louisiana when the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and struck a tree. Ordone, as well as the driver and the front passenger, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Jaelan Ordone and Katelynn Ordone, Preston’s parents, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were taking Preston to a doctor’s appointment. Their daughter, Paisley, was at school.

Unfortunately, Ordone died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officials with the Louisiana State Police stated the child was in his car seat, but was not properly restrained.

The Ordone Family has a strong online following, with 25,000 followers on Facebook, 151,000 on Instagram, and 251,000 on TikTok.

Preston, known as “Okay Baby” on TikTok and other social media platforms, has garnered nearly 43 million views over the years.

Preston’s Grandfather Disputes the Louisiana State Police’s Claims About the Child’s Cause of Death

Meanwhile, Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, has disputed the claims made by the Louisiana State Police.

In a phone interview, Norris stated that his late grandchild was properly restrained in his car seat when the accident occurred. He claimed he spoke to a witness who was behind the truck and who removed Preston from the vehicle.

He said the witness told him Preston was restrained correctly.

Norris further pointed out that he was feeling numb following his grandson’s death. However, he admitted to being angry with the state police’s claims, which he referred to as “hurtful and painful.”

Louisiana State Trooper Marc Gremillion also spoke to the media outlet about the accident. He confirmed that the statements made by the department were based on the information that the state currently has.

The Louisiana State Police also wrote, “Our goal is never to add to the pain, but rather to fulfill our responsibility in this age of information.”

Officials further pointed out that they want to “raise awareness” about actions that could potentially save lives in the future. “Our hope is to reach those who may not have considered the far-reaching consequences of certain behaviors.”

Norris added it will be a “long road” for his family’s recovery. Preston’s mother is currently recovering from multiple broken bones, while his father has a shattered leg.

The crash is being investigated.