TikTok Couple Reveals They’re Expecting a Rainbow Baby

A TikTok couple announced they are expecting their rainbow baby just one year after losing their first pregnancy.

In a post on Instagram, TikTok couple Alex Madison and Jon Bouffard announced they are expecting a baby later this year.

“Coming soon,” Madison wrote with a white and yellow heart emoji. She was seen in the post wearing a gorgeous yellow maxi dress, displaying her adorable baby bump.

Bouffard was also seen in the post embracing Madison as she held up ultrasound photos.

Madison and Bouffard also announced in a separate post that they were expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced in June 2024 that they had experienced the tragic loss of their baby boy, Leo Grey. Madison was 26 weeks pregnant at the time.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week,” they share on TikTok and Instagram. “There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same.”

Madison also shared, “I had the privilege of carrying you for 26 weeks, and we will carry you in our hearts for a lifetime. Until we meet again, Leo Grey.”

The TikTok Couple Recently Opened Up About How They Coped With Their Pregnancy Loss

While appearing on Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Madison and Bouffard opened up about their pregnancy loss.

They noted that “dark humor” helped them get through the most challenging moments. Madison said, “I think for us, it was such a dark time that it felt like we truly were never gonna come up for air. But this is our trauma, and the way that I deal with things is through comedy.”

“I feel like if this is something that I’m experiencing, there has to be other people who experience this as well,” Madison continued. “If it’s a way for people to feel connected and seen, we might as well do it.”

As part of their dark humor, Madison and Bouffard created a TikTok skit in which they attempted to withdraw from the “DINKS” (Dual Income, No Kids) club. However, their application was denied.

“There are ups and downs, and along the way,” Madison wrote in the skit’s caption. “I’ve discovered that a little (sometimes dark) humor brings moments of relief. This post is a small part of that journey, a reminder that it’s okay to give ourselves and each other permission to laugh again.”

“We can’t thank you all enough for your continued outpouring of support,” she added. “And to all the couples who had their DINK memberships renewed, did you turn your nursery into a wine cellar? We haven’t…just asking.”

